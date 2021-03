Erling Braut Haaland scores twice, including an injury-time equaliser, as Borussia Dortmund lose ground in the Bundesliga top-four race with a draw at Cologne.

MATCH REPORT: Cologne 2-2 Borussia Dortmund

Listen to the latest Euro Leagues Show, part of the 5 Live Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds.

Available to UK users only. There is no commentary on this video.