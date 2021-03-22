Joe Allen: Wales midfielder says Qatar could be my last chance to reach World Cup
Returning Wales midfielder Joe Allen says the qualifying campaign for the 2022 Qatar World Cup could be his last chance to play at football's biggest tournament.
Wales play their first game against Belgium on Wednesday, a team they have not faced since the quarter-finals of Euro 2016.
Allen admits he spent his injury lay off with an Achilles problem watching the games back from that summer.
You can watch Euro 2020 live on BBC Sport this summer.