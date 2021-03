Former USA international Landon Donovan says Swansea City's owners want "to do what's right by the club" by leading them back to the Premier League.

Donovan has been a part owner of Swansea since Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan took control of the club in 2016.

The Swans dropped out of the top flight in 2018 - but Donovan hopes Steve Cooper can mastermind Championship promotion this season.