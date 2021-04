West Ham manager David Moyes says his side need to "do something more" after they "let goals slip" during their 3-2 win over Leicester City but praises his team for "a great result against a really good side."

MATCH REPORT: West Ham United 3-2 Leicester City

Watch MOTD2 on Sunday, 11 April at 23:30 on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.