Swansea City will keep fighting for automatic promotion, says boss Steve Cooper
Head coach Steve Cooper admits there is a big gap between Swansea City and second-placed Watford in the Championship promotion race - but he says it is not impossible that they could close it.
The Swans face bottom of the table Wycombe on Saturday with Cooper saying his team will "keep fighting" by trying to win as many of their remaining five games as possible.
Read more:'Diamond' Routledge will decide his future - Cooper