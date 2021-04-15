Ashley Williams: Education key to tackling social media abuse, says ex-Wales captain
Former Wales captain Ashley Williams says people are "not born racist" and believes education is key to tackling social media abuse in football.
Williams' old club Swansea City have boycotted social media for a week in protest against abuse aimed at players, and were joined by Birmingham City and Rangers.
Some Premier League managers have called for a football-wide boycott, but Williams says "a change in society" is needed.