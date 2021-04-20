Leading football agent Jonathan Barnett says he and his colleagues will take to the courts to fight for players' rights amid threats of bans for anyone playing in the proposed European Super League.

Wales and Real Madrid star Gareth Bale, on loan at Tottenham Hotspur this season, is among Barnett's clients who are being threatened with bans from international teams if they play in the controversial new league.

Barnett was speaking to the Today programme on BBC Radio 4.