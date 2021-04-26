'A pure pain and a class act' - Annagh captain Henderson on former team-mate Stewart

Annagh United captain Niall Henderson recalls having Jordan Stewart as a team-mate at Glentoran, describing him as the most skilful player he has played with.

The pair will come up against each other at Windsor Park on Tuesday night, when the Championship side take on the Irish Premiership leaders in the Irish Cup first round.

"He strutted into the dressing room for his debut as if he had been playing 20 years in the Irish League. He's a class act and can do things most other players can't," Henderson said.