'Hard one to take' - Coleraine and Glentoran draw pushes Blues closer to title

Glentoran assistant manager Paul Millar admits Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Coleraine is a "hard one to take" as Linfield close in on the Irish Premiership title.

After two draws in the space of three days in April, Glentoran and Coleraine could not be separated at the Oval on Tuesday as Stephen Lowry's late equaliser earned the Bannsiders a point.

"Big Luke [McCullough] had a chance to clear the ball, mishit a pass, long throw and next thing it's in the back of the net," said Millar.

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney said the three draws between the sides "killed the league" but praised his side's character.