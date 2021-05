Watch all the goals from Wednesday night's Women's Premiership fixtures, when there were wins for Glentoran, Cliftonville and Crusaders.

The Glens continued their unbeaten start to the defence of their title with a 3-0 away victory over Sion Swifts.

The Reds defeated Linfield 3-2 at Solitude while the Crues ran out 4-1 winners at home to Derry City.