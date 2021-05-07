Leicester City 2-4 Newcastle United: Steve Bruce says 'deadly counter-attack' has made the difference
Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce says his side's "deadly counter-attack" has made the difference in their positive performances in recent weeks after his side beat Leicester City 4-2 at King Power Stadium.
Watch highlights from the Premier League on Match of the Day on Saturday, 8 May at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.