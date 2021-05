Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa praises his players' “enthusiasm and rebelliousness” as his side beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 at Elland Road.

Watch highlights from the Premier League on Match of the Day on Saturday, 8 May at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.