Chelsea 5-0 Reading: Emma Hayes praises 'amazing' side as Chelsea retain WSL title
Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes says her side have been "amazing" and that this is her "favourite title" as Chelsea are crowned Women's Super League champions for the second season running.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea Women 5-0 Reading
Watch WSL highlights on the Women's Football Show on Sunday, 9 May at 23:40 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
