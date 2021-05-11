Southampton 3-1 Crystal Palace - Ralph Hasenhuttl praises Danny Ings as Saints win
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl praises match-winner Danny Ings as the forward scores twice on his return from injury in a 3-1 Premier League win over Crystal Palace at St Mary's.
MATCH REPORT: Southampton 3-1 Crystal Palace
Watch midweek Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Wednesday, 12 May at 22:45 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
