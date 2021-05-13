Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper wants to reconnect with supporters and give them "something to sing about" when they return to Liberty Stadium for the Championship play-off against Barnsley.

Around 3,000 fans will be at the home leg of Swansea's Championship play-off semi-final against Barnsley on Saturday, 22 May as part of a Welsh Government pilot to bring spectators back after lockdown.

Swansea travel to Barnsley for the first leg on Monday, which will also have home fans present.

