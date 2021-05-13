Steve Cooper: Swansea City must give returning fans 'something to sing about'
Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper wants to reconnect with supporters and give them "something to sing about" when they return to Liberty Stadium for the Championship play-off against Barnsley.
Around 3,000 fans will be at the home leg of Swansea's Championship play-off semi-final against Barnsley on Saturday, 22 May as part of a Welsh Government pilot to bring spectators back after lockdown.
Swansea travel to Barnsley for the first leg on Monday, which will also have home fans present.
