Connah's Quay Nomads manager Andy Morrison and his counterpart at The New Saints, Anthony Limbrick, are hoping for glory on the final weekend of the Cymru Premier season.

Reigning champions Connah's Quay are two points clear at the top of the table and will seal the title if they win at Penybont.

But should the Nomads drop points, a win for TNS against Bala would see them regain the Cymru Premier crown.