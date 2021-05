Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp describes Alisson's stoppage-time winner as a "worldie" and the "best goal" he's seen from a goalkeeper as Liverpool won 2-1 against West Brom.

MATCH REPORT: West Brom 1-2 Liverpool

Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 16 May at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.