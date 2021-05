Brothers Lewis Collins of Newport County and Aaron Collins of Forest Green Rovers discuss facing each other in a professional match for the first time in the League Two play-off semi-finals.

Newport, who finished fifth, meet Forest Green in the first leg at Rodney Parade on Tuesday, 18 May (20:15 BST).

The return at Rovers, who finished sixth, will be at the New Lawn on Sunday, 23 May (18:30 BST).