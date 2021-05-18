Crusaders keeper Jonny Tuffey is sent off during a dramatic Irish Cup semi-final penalty shootout against Larne after being adjudged to have come off his line to stop three spot-kicks.

Tuffey received a warning from referee Shane Andrews for his first penalty save from Andrew Mitchell, with the Larne player scoring with his second attempt.

The former Northern Ireland keeper was then booked for his save from Josh Robinson before being red-carded after saving another Robinson attempt.

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter then appeared to signal to his players to walk off the pitch but the shootout continued and after Robinson scored with his third attempt past stand-in keeper Billy Joe Burns, Larne went on to clinch a sudden-death win after Gary Thompson struck the crossbar with his attempt.