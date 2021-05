Aston Villa boss Dean Smith praises a "confident" Jack Grealish during his side's 2-1 win over Spurs and says Ollie Watkins is the "best pressing centre-forward in the league".

MATCH REPORT: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Aston Villa

Watch Match of the Day on Wednesday, 19 May at 22:45 on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.