Cliftonville come from two goals down to beat Glentoran 4-2 and open up a five-point gap at the top of the Women's Premiership table.

Northern Ireland trio Louise McDaniel, Caitlin McGuinness and Kirsty McGuinness all scored for the unbeaten Reds while Linfield fought back from a goal down to beat Derry City 3-1.

Danielle McDowell - wife of Crusaders goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey, who was controversially sent-off in Tuesday's Irish Cup penalty shootout with Larne - scored a penalty as Crusaders Strikers played out an entertaining 2-2- draw with Sion Swifts in Strabane.

