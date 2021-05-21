Christian Doidge says it would be a dream come true to play for Wales, but the Hibernian striker says he does not think he has done enough this season to earn a place in the squad for this summer's European Championship.

The 28-year-old scored against Dundee United in the Scottish Cup semi-final and will face St Johnstone in Saturday's final.

Fellow Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet earned a call up this week to Scotland's squad for the European Championships.