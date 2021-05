Sergio Aguero is "close" to agreeing a deal to join Barcelona, according to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

The 32-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season and Guardiola says the Argentina striker will make the La Liga giants "stronger".

