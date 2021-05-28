Brendan Rodgers says guiding Swansea to promotion to the Premier League in 2011 "changed the course" of his life.

The Northern Irishman went on to manage Liverpool, Celtic and is now in charge at Leicester.

Swansea, under Steve Cooper, hope to beat Brentford in Saturday's Championship play-off final and join Rodgers' Foxes in the Premier League.

