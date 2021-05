Former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas says his first thought when the Europa League final went to penalties was, 'please don't let it be a black player that misses this penalty'.

Jenas, now a presenter and pundit, told BBC Radio 5 Live's Nihal Arthanayake he feared players would be targeted online.

This clip is originally from Nihal Arthanayake on Monday, 31 May 2021.