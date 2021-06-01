Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter says he accepts an apology from match officials after replays showed his side's final penalty in the shootout with Cliftonville crossed the line.

The decision of the officials not to award the penalty left Cliftonville 5-4 victors in the shootout after the sides' European play-off semi-final at Solitude ended 0-0.

Baxter explained that the decision in such an important game was "very difficult to take".