Kieffer Moore: Wales striker gives boss Robert Page 'great headache' with selection

Wales boss Robert Page says striker Kieffer Moore is giving him a selection headache for their Euro 2020 opener against Switzerland on Saturday.

Wales struggled to impress in their final warm-up game, a 0-0 draw against Albania in Cardiff.

The half-time introduction of Cardiff City striker Moore and change of formation prompted an improvement in Wales' performance, but Page expects Switzerland to pose much sterner opposition than Albania.

Wales