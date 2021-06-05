Kieffer Moore: Wales striker gives boss Robert Page 'great headache' with selection
Wales boss Robert Page says striker Kieffer Moore is giving him a selection headache for their Euro 2020 opener against Switzerland on Saturday.
Wales struggled to impress in their final warm-up game, a 0-0 draw against Albania in Cardiff.
The half-time introduction of Cardiff City striker Moore and change of formation prompted an improvement in Wales' performance, but Page expects Switzerland to pose much sterner opposition than Albania.