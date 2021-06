David McDaid bags a double as Larne win the European play-offs final thanks to a 3-1 victory over Cliftonville at Inver Park.

McDaid put Larnein the first in front but Diare O'Connor levelled with a sublime strike for the Reds.

Goals from Lee Lynch and and McDaid sealed the win and a windfall of over £200,000 after Larne qualified for European competition for the first time.