England players Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw say the team will continue taking a knee before games, with Rashford adding "if people are booing it, that's something they need to address".

A minority of fans jeered England's players for taking a knee before the 1-0 friendly win over Romania at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium.

