Forward Megan Wynne says she is excited to make her Wales return after a lengthy injury lay-off.

Wynne was forced to have knee surgery after tearing her anterior cruciate ligament in August 2020.

She is now fit again and hoping to impress for Wales in their friendly with Scotland on Tuesday, 15 June in Llanelli as she looks to find a club for next season.

