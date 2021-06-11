Goals from Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne and an own goal from Merih Demiral secured a 3-0 win for Italy in the opening fixture of Euro 2020 at the Stadio Olympico.

MATCH REPORT: Italy ease past Turkey in Euros opener

Uefa Euro 2020: How to follow across the BBC

Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer

Available to UK users only.