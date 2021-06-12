Euro 2020: Spectacular Yann Sommer save denies Wales' Kieffer Moore an opening goal
Switzerland's Yann Sommer denies a header from Wales' Kieffer Moore with a spectacular diving save at the Olympic Stadium during Euro 2020.
FOLLOW: Wales v Switzerland - live text and commentary
Uefa Euro 2020: How to follow across the BBC
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only.
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- European Championship