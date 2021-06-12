Euro 2020: Breel Embolo opens the scoring for Switzerland against Wales with header
Breel Embolo opens the scoring for Switzerland, beating Wales' Danny Ward with powerful header from a Xherdan Shaqiri corner at the Olympic Stadium during Euro 2020.
FOLLOW: Wales v Switzerland - live text and commentary
Uefa Euro 2020: How to follow across the BBC
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only.
