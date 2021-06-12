Euro 2020: Kieffer Moore's header rescues Wales and secures draw with Switzerland
Kieffer Moore's header rescues Wales after Breel Embolo's opening goal for Switzerland, resulting in the first draw of Euro 2020 at the Olympic Stadium in Baku.
MATCH REPORT: Moore rescues Wales against Switzerland
Uefa Euro 2020: How to follow across the BBC
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only.
