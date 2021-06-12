BBC Sport

Euro 2020: Finland applaud Denmark players back on to pitch after Christian Eriksen collapse

Finland's players applaud Denmark back on to the pitch as they return to complete the fixture after it was confirmed that Christian Eriksen was in a "stablised condition" in hospital after he had collapsed on the pitch in Copenhagen.

FOLLOW: Euro 2020: Denmark v Finland to resume, Eriksen 'awake' after collapsing

