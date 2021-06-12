BBC Sport

Euro 2020: Joel Pohjanpalo scores Finland winner against Denmark

Joel Pohjanpalo scores the only goal of the game as Finland beat Denmark 1-0 when the match resumes after Christian Eriksen, who collapsed on the pitch, is confirmed as being 'awake' in hospital.

