Euro 2020: Joel Pohjanpalo scores Finland winner against Denmark
Joel Pohjanpalo scores the only goal of the game as Finland beat Denmark 1-0 when the match resumes after Christian Eriksen, who collapsed on the pitch, is confirmed as being 'awake' in hospital.
