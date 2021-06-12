Joel Pohjanpalo scores the only goal of the game as Finland beat Denmark 1-0 when the match resumes after Christian Eriksen, who collapsed on the pitch, is confirmed as being 'awake' in hospital.

FOLLOW: Euro 2020: Denmark v Finland to resume, Eriksen 'awake' after collapsing

Uefa Euro 2020: How to follow across the BBC

Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer

Available to UK users only.