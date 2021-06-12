BBC Sport

Euro 2020: Danish and Finnish fans spontaneously chant for Eriksen

After Denmark's Christian Erikson collapsed during his team's match against Finland, Danish and Finnish fans spontaneously chanted Eriksen's name.

