Joel Pohjanpalo opens the scoring against Denmark with a diving header from a Jere Uronen cross, to give Finland their first win at a major finals at the Parken Stadium during Euro 2020.

MATCH REPORT: Finland win first game at major finals

Uefa Euro 2020: How to follow across the BBC

Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer

Available to UK users only.