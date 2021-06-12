Euro 2020: Romelu Lukaku pays tribute to Christian Eriksen after scoring against Russia
Romelu Lukaku pays tribute to Christian Eriksen after scoring against Russia, to give Belgium their first goal of the night at Euro 2020.
MATCH REPORT: Euro 2020: Belgium 3-0 Russia - Lukaku scores twice and pays Eriksen tribute
Uefa Euro 2020: How to follow across the BBC
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only.
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- European Championship