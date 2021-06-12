Euro 2020: 'I cried a lot' - Romelu Lukaku on hearing Eriksen news
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku explains how he handled the news of his former team-mate Christian Eriksen recovering after collapsing in his game against Finland.
MATCH REPORT: Euro 2020: Belgium 3-0 Russia - Lukaku scores twice and pays Eriksen tribute
Uefa Euro 2020: How to follow across the BBC
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only.
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- European Championship