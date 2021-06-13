Wales are "not too disappointed" with a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in their opening Euro 2020 game in Baku according to skipper Gareth Bale.

Bale said "we have to take the positives and recover" as they prepare for what he described as a "massive game" against Turkey in group A on Wednesday.

MATCH REPORT: Euro 2020: Kieffer Moore equalises for Wales against Switzerland in 1-1 Euro opener

Uefa Euro 2020: How to follow across the BBC

Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer

Available to UK users only.