Euro 2020: BBC pundits wish Christian Eriksen all the best in his recovery
Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, Frank Lampard and Rio Ferdinand speak of their relief that Christian Eriksen is recovering following his collapse during Denmark's match against Finland and send him their best wishes.
READ MORE: Eriksen remains stable in hospital and sends greetings to team-mates
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC Onioe, BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer
