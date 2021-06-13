England's Phil Foden narrowly misses out on opening the scoring against Croatia, curling a shot that rattles the woodwork at Wembley during Euro 2020.

FOLLOW: Euro 2020: Watch England v Croatia - Foden & Sterling start, Trippier at left-back

COVERAGE: Uefa Euro 2020: How to follow across the BBC

Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer

Available to UK users only.