Euro 2020: 'That will do nicely!' Raheem Sterling scores for England against Croatia
Raheem Sterling gives England their first goal of the game, and their Euro 2020 campaign, after Kalvin Phillips sends a pass that splits the Croatian defence at Wembley.
FOLLOW: Euro 2020: Watch England v Croatia - Foden & Sterling start, Trippier at left-back
Uefa Euro 2020: How to follow across the BBC
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only.
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- European Championship