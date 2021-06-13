BBC Sport

Euro 2020: 'That will do nicely!' Raheem Sterling scores for England against Croatia

Raheem Sterling gives England their first goal of the game, and their Euro 2020 campaign, after Kalvin Phillips sends a pass that splits the Croatian defence at Wembley.

