Euro 2020 Austria 3-1 North Macedonia: Classy Austria hit three as they beat North Macedonia

Austria get their first ever European championship win as they beat North Macedonia 3-1 in Bucharest, while Goran Pandev scores North Macedonia's first goal in a major international tournament in Bucharest.

MATCH REPORT: Austria earn first ever European Championship win

Uefa Euro 2020: How to follow across the BBC

Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer

Available to UK users only.

European Championship