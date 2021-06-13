Euro 2020 - England 1-0 Croatia: 'It doesn't get much better - England win as fans celebrate in the sun
Watch Sterling's goal, a 'juicy' free-kick and celebrations from England fans at sunny Wembley Stadium as England win their first Euro 2020 game with a 1-0 victory against Croatia.
COVERAGE: Uefa Euro 2020: How to follow across the BBC
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only.
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- European Championship