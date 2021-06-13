Talisman Goran Pandev scores North Macedonia's first ever goal in a major international tournament to equalise against Austria in Bucharest, but his side lost the match 3-1 to Austria.

MATCH REPORT: Euro 2020: Austria 3-1 North Macedonia - reaction

Uefa Euro 2020: How to follow across the BBC

Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer

Available to UK users only.