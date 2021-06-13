BBC Sport

Euro 2020: Austria 3-1 North Macedonia - Goran Pandev scores North Macedonia's first Euros goal

Talisman Goran Pandev scores North Macedonia's first ever goal in a major international tournament to equalise against Austria in Bucharest, but his side lost the match 3-1 to Austria.

