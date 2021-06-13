BBC Sport

Euro 2020: 'Pure quality' - Yarmolenko scores wonder goal for Ukraine

Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko scores a wonder goal with a brilliant curling shot from outside the 18-yard box against the Netherlands in Amsterdam during Euro 2020.

European Championship