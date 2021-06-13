The Netherlands claim their first victory of Euro 2020 in dramatic fashion, after beating Ukraine 3-2 with a Denzel Dumfries winner ten minutes from full-time.

MATCH REPORT: Netherlands beat Ukraine in five-goal thriller

