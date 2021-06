Wales boss Robert Page says opponents Turkey will have targeted Wednesday's Euro 2020 game in Baku as "one to get points from".

Wales drew 1-1 in their opening Group A game against Switzerland, also in the Azerbaijan capital, while Turkey lost 3-0 in Italy.

